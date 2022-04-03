Atletico Madrid – How has Deportivo Alavés been for LaLiga Santander? sports total

Atletico Madrid beat this saturday 02 april deportivo alves 4-1 in the return of La Liga Santander After the break for the date of FIFA’s national teams at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. With braces from Joo Felix (11′) (82′) and Luis Suarez (75′) (90′), ‘Mattress’ scored 3 points.
Luis Suarez goal
Joao Felix goal
Atletico de Madrid are not satisfied with their good moments or their return to Champions League places, but need more in their attack on the qualifying podium against Alavés, who needs much of its 22 to stay in LaLiga Santander Is …
