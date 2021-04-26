LATEST

Atletico Madrid ‘keen to sign Cesar Azpilicueta this summer’

Atletico Madrid 'keen to sign Cesar Azpilicueta this summer'

Atletico Madrid may try and signal Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta this summer season, in accordance with a report.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly excited about signing Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta this summer season.

The 31-year-old has been a key participant for the Blues in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, contributing one objective and two assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Azpilicueta’s present deal at Stamford Bridge is because of expire subsequent summer season, although, which means that, because it stands, he will likely be free to enter into talks with overseas golf equipment from January 2022.

A current report claimed that Thomas Tuchel‘s aspect have been getting ready to open contract discussions with the Spaniard, who has made 22 Premier League appearances this time period.

Nevertheless, in accordance with The Digital Purpose, Atletico wish to reap the benefits of the uncertainty surrounding his future by launching a bid throughout this summer season’s switch window.

Azpilicueta has proven his versatility by working as a right-back, a centre-back and a right-sided wing-back since Tuchel’s arrival on the membership earlier this 12 months.

