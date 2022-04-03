Atletico Madrid Vs. Alaves – Match Report – April 2, 2022

Madrid – With three goals in the final quarter of an hour, not even a score, 4-1, nor the force with which he responded to Alavés’ 1-1, hiding the doubt with which he led almost the entire duel Extended. Atlético de Madrid, who felt on the ropes, played nothing until a draw called into question Joo Felix’s amazing goal, winning a sixth straight and reaffirming Simeone’s team in the top four of the standings.

Looking forward to next Tuesday’s tour of Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Rosiblanco team sent another almost always unbearable match, dominating the scoreboard almost from the start, from the 10th minute, through Joo Felix; He gave life to his rival; Triumph threatened…