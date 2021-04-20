Atletico Nacional vs. Catholic University

Sports activities Mole previews Friday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Atletico Nacional and Universidad Catolica, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Nationwide Athletic welcome Catholic College to Medellin on Thursday night for his or her opening fixture within the Liberators cup group levels.

The 2 groups, who’re joined in Group F with Membership Nacional and Argentinos Juniors, will likely be trying to open their accounts with three factors on the Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

Match preview

Atletico Nacional certified for the group levels of the Copa Libertadores for the primary time in 4 years after beating Paraguayan facet Membership Libertad over two legs.

Regardless of shedding the primary leg 1-0 and likewise conceding an early purpose within the second leg, El Verde fought again and secured a cushty 4-1 victory final Thursday, profitable 4-2 on mixture, because of targets from Jarlan Barrera, Baldomero Perlaza, Jonathan Alvez and Jefferson Duke.

Nacional, probably the most profitable membership in Colombia with 16 top-flight titles, have loved a profitable home marketing campaign to this point this season, ending high of the Categoria Premiera A and progressing into the quarter-finals.

Final weekend noticed El Verde blitz previous Patriotas Boyaca, with 4 targets from Duque serving to Alexandre Guimaraes‘s facet win 7-1 on dwelling soil.

Nacional now flip their consideration again to the Copa Libertadores, a contest they’ve received twice earlier than in 1989 and extra just lately in 2016, beating Ecuadorian facet Independiente de Valle 2-1 within the closing.

Guimaraes is hoping he can information El Verde to a different closing and a victory on Thursday can be the right solution to start their 2021 marketing campaign.

After profitable their third successive top-flight title final season, Universidad Catolica mechanically certified for the group levels of this 12 months’s Copa Libertadores.

The 15-time Chilean Primera Division champions sit high of the desk as soon as once more this marketing campaign after profitable three of their opening 4 matches, together with a 2-1 victory over Curico Unido final weekend.

Within the final two seasons, Catolica have been within the group levels of the Copa Libertadores however completed third on each events, narrowly lacking out on a spot within the spherical of 16.

The Santiago-based outfit have solely ever reached the ultimate as soon as earlier than again in 1993, however former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus poyet, who took cost of the membership in February, is hoping that his new facet can enhance on performances in recent times and turn into a pressure to be reckoned with in South America.

Group Information

Atletico Nacional goalkeeper Aldair Quintana, who missed final weekend’s recreation, is uncertain for Thursday so Kevin Mier might maintain his place within the beginning lineup.

Brayan cordoba and Geisson Perea might maintain their partnership at centre-back forward of Yerson mosquera and Emanuel Olivera, whereas Danovis Banguero is predicted to return at left-back on the expense of Nicolas Hernandez.

Duque, who has scored 12 targets in 20 appearances to this point this season, is prone to begin because the lone striker forward of Alvez.

For Universidad Catalica, former Actual Betis and Sporting Kansas Metropolis midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, who has but to play for the membership since becoming a member of earlier this 12 months, is dominated out for round three months with a severe knee damage.

Poyet is unlikely to make too many adjustments to his first XI that received final weekend, however skilled winger Gaston Lezcano could possibly be one participant who returns to the facet on the expense of Gonzalo tapia.

Atletico Nacional potential beginning lineup:

Wed; Marulanda, Cordoba, Perea, Banguero; Rovira, Londono; Perlaza, Barrera, Andrade; Duke

Universidad Catolica potential beginning lineup:

Laborious; Fuenzalida, Astaburuaga, Huerta, Parot; Buonanotte, Saavedra, Aued; Valencia, Zampedri, Lezcano

We are saying: Atletico Nacional 2-0 Catholic College

Each Atletico Nacional and Universidad Catalica head into Thursday’s conflict in good kind, with the Colombian facet having scored 11 targets of their final two matches and the guests profitable 4 of their final 5 video games.

The hosts will likely be slight favourites for this encounter and we really feel that they’ve sufficient high quality to safe all three factors in Medellin.