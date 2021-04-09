Atletico preparing to welcome Morata back as Juventus looks for a cheaper agreement

Alvaro Morata has been an important member of the current Juventus team and the Bianconeri should be more than happy to make his transfer permanent.

However, things haven’t been that straightforward and the Spaniard still faces an uncertain future.

He is only in Turin on loan for the rest of the season and the agreement can be made permanent or extended for another campaign.

He cost the Bianconeri around 20m euros for his loan fee and wages and signing him up permanently would be for a transfer fee of 45m euros.

But Juve has suffered financially because of the coronavirus pandemic and that is affecting their transfer business.

With no move made by the Bianconeri yet, the latest rumour from Transfer market says Atletico Madrid is preparing to have him back in their team after this campaign.

The Spanish side signed Luis Suarez as his replacement and hoped to sell him to Juve, but he would return if they cannot reach an agreement.

The report adds that it is not possible for the Bianconeri to pursue his permanent transfer for now and they would like to negotiate a new loan agreement with a cheaper fee.

It remains to be seen if Atleti will break their original agreement for a new one.