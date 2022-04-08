Atlético Tucumán Acquires Gimnasia La Plata: Schedule, TV and Formation

for its part, Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata comes from beating in the house Cordoba Workshop 2 to 1, a game in which he started at a loss and managed to reverse the situation to add a crucial win that put him closer to those who are fighting to qualify.

If there is no discomfort and once again reaffirm faith in the midfielder johann carbonero -After your low level-, nester gorosito Will repeat the same headline.

What time do Atlético Tucumán vs Gymnasia (LP) play?

Start Time: 19:00

Where to watch Atlético Tucumán vs Gymnasia (LP).

TV: TNT Sports.

structures

Atlético Tucumán: Nicolas Campisi, Renzo Tesuri, Marcelo Ortiz, Nicolas Thaler, Gabriel Riso Patrone; Gaston Gil Romero, Guillermo Acosta; Ramiro Carrera, Leonardo Heredia, Ramiro Ruiz …