Atletico Tucumán Vs. Gymnastics: A hot match, with controversy and many delays

Everything happened in the match: a controversial VAR penalty, a streamer fell on the referee and a stone hit the playing field.

beat Gymnastics 2-1 atletico tucumán in the stadium Joseph Irons with a double christian tarragona In a hot match: controversial penalties wherean expulsion, a delay, a stone hit on the playing field and a streamer who fell on the line jose castalia, The decision was warmly welcomed by fans of Tucumen’s team. George Balino To validate the penalty that won Lobo.

