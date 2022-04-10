ATP – Marrakech – 13 months after Montpellier, Goffin wins his 6th title #GrandPrixHassanII #Tennis #Goffin #Molcan #ATP

13 months later Montpellier, David Goffin One rediscovers the taste of the sacred Marrakech, This Sunday, Legios overthrew alex molcan Won his sixth career title in three sets of 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and 2 hours of play. First Week on Clay That Will Do Great for You goffin,

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters until Sunday 17 April

David Goffin Really get the colour. Long in hard, Lige knew better in March and confirms in early April. Belgium got rid of Pablo Andujar, Roberto Carballs Baena, Federico Correa And finallyalex molcan In the finals this Sunday. 13 months after his title montpilier, it’s time to start this season on clay in the best possible conditions for the sixth title. Holy customer, the 24-year-old Slovak must have had a classy week with a win Felix…