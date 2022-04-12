ATP Monte Carlo: David Goffin dominates Jiri Leheka and will go for reveal against Daniel Evans

Belgium’s N.1, ranked 47th in the world, who was invited directly to the final table, won the game in two sets – 6-4, 6-3 – and 1h29 against 20-year-old Jiri Leheka’s Czech Of. , 99th in the world and passed through qualifications. After a four-game observation round, the Monegasque resident faced his opponent before confirming his break to avoid 4-2. Goffin then had to save five break points, including three in the last game, to win the first set (6-4).

Belgian N.1 confirmed their good nature by capturing Leheka’s serve from the first game of the second set. Patient and solid, Goffin never seemed to budge. He validated his ticket to the second round thanks to a third and final break (6–3), signing his sixth consecutive victory on the circuit.

In the second round (sixteenth of the final) of the tournament, played on the clay courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France, and …