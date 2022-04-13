ATP Monte-Carlo: David Goffin qualifies for 1/8, eliminates Evans, his pet

David Goffin (ATP 47) dismissed Daniel Evans (ATP 27) in the second round of the Monte Carlo tournament. The Belgian won 7-6, 6-2. This is the first time, in four clashes, that Belgium has managed to gain the upper hand over a British player.

In the first set, the two players fought their way up to the deciding game, despite five break points for Liagio, in difficult conditions from several storms. Not concerned with his serve overall and being more efficient on the return, Goffin dominated the game by playing a successful tie-break, which he won by 7 points to 3.

The follower of Czech qualifier Jiri Leheka (ATP 99) in the first round, then continued a very good second set, saving 5-1 thanks to three consecutive breaks. The apparently annoyed 31-year-old Briton is slowly getting out of his game. Goffin, defeated by the same Evans in the quarterfinals last year, turned the game on a forehand…