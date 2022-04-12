ATP Monte-Carlo - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bid farewell to the Principality: "I will return ... as a spectator"

,I will not return as a player but will definitely return as a spectator“: It is with these words that Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, swept by Marin Cilic, exited Rainier III Court in Monte-Carlo for the last time on Monday evening. Lost in two short sets (6-2, 6-2) ) at 1h07 of the game and was probably awaited by the French, who began their farewell tour before bowing out.

A first round and then goes: Overwhelmed by the intensity cast by Tsonga Cilic

,Unfortunately, I would have liked to have been a little more competitive, but Marin played very well. He went on the offensive immediately, I didn’t expect to be such a good player on the pitch todayThe Frenchman, 37, conceded on April 17 before passing the guard of honor maintained by the Ball Boys. Despite the defeat, it was worth it for “Joe”‘s entire career.