Tennis

ATP Monte-Carlo: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out of the Monte Carlo tournament against Marin Cilic (6-2, 6-2) on Monday. A defeat that Mansou quickly left to focus on the rest and his last matches left it to Roland-Garros, where he would end his career. Follow the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 on Eurosport all week long.

00:03:07, 6 hours ago