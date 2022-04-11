ATP Monte Carlo: Stan Wawrinka Misses Chance – rts.ch

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 236) fell upon entering the Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo, his second tournament after returning to the competition, the first “ATP” stamped. The winner of the 2014 edition suffered a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 loss to Kazakh Alexander Bublik (36) in the first round.

Low, Stan Wawrinka could not deliver his full potential in the third set against Alexander Bublik. The Kazakh’s drop shot forced him to perform several runs into difficulty, he quickly let himself go to trail 5-1.

The result of this game is even more disappointing as the former world No. 3 showed great things in the first two sets. More persistent, more impressive and more victorious than the Marbella Challenger, it dominated proceedings for over an hour.

a bit physically tight

But their lack of competition and automaticity betrayed them when it came time to strike. Although Wawrinka had a chance, he could not get one.