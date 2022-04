Tennis

ATP Monte-Carlo – Defeated from the start by Alexander Bublik (3-6, 7-5, 6-2), Stan Wawrinka is aware of the path he still has to go to find the highest level, which took a year. Take the time to treat a leg. The Swiss now want to take the time to prepare well for future deadlines. The Monte-Carlo tournament can be followed on Eurosport.

00:00:36, 5 hours ago