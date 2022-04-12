ATP Monte Carlo: Wawrinka returns physically for his return to main circuit

ATP Monte Carlo: Wawrinka returns physically for his return to main circuit

Stan the Man was betrayed to his body in 2021 for his first match on the main circuit after two surgeries on his left leg, and a first-round loss to a challenger in late March. After a big fight in the second set, eventually losing, Wawrinka posted a significant fall in the third set. In particular, he stopped going to the net for the many refinements of Bublik.


Read Full News