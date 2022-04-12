ATP Monte Carlo: Wawrinka returns physically for his return to main circuit

Stan the Man was betrayed to his body in 2021 for his first match on the main circuit after two surgeries on his left leg, and a first-round loss to a challenger in late March. After a big fight in the second set, eventually losing, Wawrinka posted a significant fall in the third set. In particular, he stopped going to the net for the many refinements of Bublik.

Equipped for the first time since 2019, the 37-year-old from Lausanne had a good start to the game, despite a sanctioned break at the start of Court Rainier III. Invited by the organizers of the first Masters 1000 of the season played on Earth, he twice took the eccentric Bublik into the game to win the first set. He seemed poised for his first success in more than a year, but his body decided otherwise.

Former world number 3, in January 2014, Wawrinka was operated twice in 2021 for a left leg injury that he…