ATP Rankings: Francisco Serrando’s Big Jump and Federer’s Lowest Ranking in More Than Two Decades

The North American tour on Cement ends with a thumping victory over new champion Carlos Alcaraz of the Masters 1000 in Miami at just 18 years old, and begins this Monday the slow court tour that will end in a few weeks at Roland . Garros.

Whatever was at stake over the past two weeks led to a number of changes in the men’s rankings. everything is at the very top, where Novak Djokovic is still in the lead, but just 10 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev: 8420 from Serbian, 8410 from Muscovite. Alexander Zverev returned to third instead of Rafael Nadal, who benefited from the Spaniard’s absence in Miami. There is other promotion within the top 10 casper rudd: The Norwegian reached the best of his career…