Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar seen in the avatar of magician, emotional on the last day of shoot – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Director Anand L. Rai’s movie ‘Atrangi Re’ has been within the information for a very long time. The reason being the movie’s forged. The movie options three actors working with one another for the primary time. Right here we’re speaking about Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Followers are excited to see the three collectively on the massive display. In the meantime, Akshay Kumar right this moment received his followers excited, i.e. Saturday, when he shared a humorous image on his Instagram. Akshay Kumar has shared a photograph by which he’s seen within the avatar of a magician.

Akshay is sporting a crimson go well with with golden embroidery. Collectively they’re sporting a hat. In his proper hand, Akshay is exhibiting the cardboard otherwise. On this image, Akshay Kumar has given the identical mischievous laughter as he has given in lots of his movies. Seeing this image of Akshay, his followers are confused that he’s not enjoying the function of a magician within the movie. Akshay Kumar additionally appeared a bit emotional on this put up. Sharing this image, Akshay Kumar wrote- “At present was the final day of Atrangi Ray and I can not wait to expertise the magic created by Anand L. Rai.

Many due to my co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for being part of this lovely movie. “On this put up, Akshay additionally stated that the music of this movie has been composed by AR Rahman. Let me let you know that that is the primary movie of Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan with Anand L. Rai. Nonetheless, Dhanush has additionally labored with Rai earlier than. Within the 2011 movie ‘Raanjhanaa’, Dhanush acted below the course of Rai. It was additionally Dhanush’s first Bollywood movie.

Speaking about Ing Atrangi Ray, the story has been written by Himanshu Sharma, whereas the songs of the movie have been written by Irshad Kamil. The movie will probably be launched on 6 August this 12 months. Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s work entrance, two of his movies are prepared for launch, one is ‘Suryavanshi’ and the opposite is ‘Bell Backside’. Other than this, Akshay Kumar is busy engaged on movies like “Prithviraj”, “Ram Setu” and “Raksha Bandhan”.