Atrangi Re Upcoming Hindi Moviecast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Atrangi Re is an upcoming Hindi film. The discharge date of the movie is August 6, 2021. At present the movie is within the put up manufacturing section. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai. It belongs to the romantic drama style.
Atrangi Re Film Story
The plot revolves across the lives of some younger folks. The lady falls in love with him. Few sudden occasions trigger confusion within the relationship. Issues are taking a brand new flip to show even additional. Can they discover real love and loyalty?
The solid of Atrangi Re options Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and so forth. The movie has in style stars in Indian cinema.
Try the solid, launch date, crew, poster of Atrangi Re Film (2021) beneath.
Atrangi re-released
- Dhanush as a deepak
- Sara Ali Khan as Maya Dubey
- Nimrat kaur
- Mohammed zeeshan ayyub
- Akshay Kumar
Atrangi Re Film Launch date
August 6, 2021
But to be launched
