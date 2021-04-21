LATEST

ATT Atlanta Prospect Jahmar Whitehead Talks Pro-MMA Debut May 8

ATT Atlanta Prospect Jahmar Whitehead Talks Pro-MMA Debut May 8

Interview with Jahmar Whitehead above – Test it out

Jahmar Whitehead (7-1-1 AM) discusses his skilled MMA debut on Could eighth in opposition to Joshua Dillon (1-0) at NFC 132.  Jahmar additionally talks about coaching at ATT Atlanta, why now’s the suitable time to make his leap to professional and his short-term objectives for 2021.

“I feel we’re going to go 3-0, 4-0, pretty simply. After we get rid of Joshua Dillion, we’re most likely going to battle a month or two after that. We’re going to make statements this yr. Me and my supervisor he is superb with these things. He’s excellent at realizing what battle to take at what time. We’re not ducking anyone, however we’re going to battle who we wish on our time. Plus that is the ‘rockstar’ present, so you need to earn your maintain. The one motive I’m giving Joshua Dillion the blessing is as a result of he provided to fly himself out. I bought to offer him a little bit bit.”

James Lynch

Masking MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a contract MMA journalist for MyMMANews and different notable retailers. He’s additionally a commentator for Rise Combating Championships. Observe him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports

