Attack box office collection day 1: John Abraham film gets poor opening of ₹3 cr, RRR’s reign continues unchallenged | Bollywood

First day figures are in for John Abraham’s latest action film, Attack. As per early estimates, the film manages an unimpressive haul of around ₹3 crore on opening day. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is still storming through the box office like a bull. (Also read: Attack movie review: John Abraham’s super soldier offers welcome break from chest-thumping nationalism)

In Attack, John plays a super soldier who hunts down terrorists. He was once paralysed after an attack and is helped by scientists to gain a new, powerful body aided by artificial intelligence. The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

As per a report in Box Office India, Attack’s collection is ‘pretty much the same range as Satyameva Jayate 2’, John’s last film….