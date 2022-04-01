Attack movie review: John Abraham does all the heavy-lifting in this 2-hour actioner

A crack contingent of the Indian army swoops upon a hideout across the border, and scoops up a most wanted terrorist. That adrenaline-filled sequence, which opens ‘Attack’a film which hews close to its name, leads to a series of attacks on Indian soil. And then what happens? Counter-attacks, silly. If anyone dares attack us, we will give them ‘moonh-tod jawaab’, and stomp on their graves.