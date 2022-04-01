Attack movie review: John Abraham does all the heavy-lifting in this 2-hour actioner

A crack contingent of the Indian army swoops upon a hideout across the border, and scoops up a most wanted terrorist. That adrenaline-filled sequence, which opens ‘Attack’a film which hews close to its name, leads to a series of attacks on Indian soil. And then what happens? Counter-attacks, silly. If anyone dares attack us, we will give them ‘moonh-tod jawaab’, and stomp on their graves.
The story is credited to producer John Abraham, who plays the lead in this two hour actioner, In and As Arjun, India’s First Super Soldier. A highly-advanced chirpy microchip called Ira (you know, somewhat like Siri and Alexa) lays open the knowledge of the world in front of our Arjun, and hands him the kind of superpowers that would be the envy of all the caped crusaders…
Read Full News