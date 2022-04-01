‘Attack’ movie review: John Abraham headlines lousy actioner

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Cast: John Abraham, Prakash Raj, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez

Language: Hindi

Rating: 2/5

While John Abraham is not perceived to be an actor par excellence, he has over the years carved a niche for himself as an action hero courtesy of films such as Satyameva Jayate and Search House. With his new movie Attackhe has again tried to consolidate this image but the results are quite unsatisfactory.

The flick revolves around an Army officer who is paralysed after a shocking incident. He gets a chance to make a new beginning and settle some old scores because of the ‘Super-soldier’ programme, which is aimed at combating terrorism.

The basic plot is intriguing and caters to those fond of flicks such as Robocop and The Terminator. It, however, falls flat…