Attack on Odessa, a destroyed refinery according to Moscow

A series of attacks reached Ukraine’s main port of Odessa on the Black Sea in the country’s southwest on Sunday morning, AFP reporters said after Russia said it destroyed a refinery and fuel depot.

“This morning, high-precision sea and land missiles destroyed a refinery and three fuel and lubricant storage sites near the city of Odessa”, the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow said in its daily update. He said these sites provided fuel to the Ukrainian army further east towards the city of Mykolaiv.

Following these explosions, which occurred around 6 a.m. (3 a.m. GMT), several huge columns of black smoke and flames rose above an industrial area, noted…