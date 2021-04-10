Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2: Release Date, Season 4 Cliffhanger, Plot Synopsis – Tech Kashif

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2: Attack on Titan is one of the most creative, reverie-disastrous anime series with a bit of somber undertone and a plot hinting at an impending catastrophe. It is an audiovisual depiction of a Japanese manga of the same name.
The series is also set in Japan and released on April 7, 2013. In December 2020, the fourth season should be the final season of the Attack on Titans, and the production house also switched from Witt Studio to MAPPA.
They later released the fashion, stating that a second part of the final season will be released, reflecting on both parts. A day before the release of the Attack On Titan Season 1 finale, the creators’ official tweet indicating that the release of the second part this year is likely to be wintry, fans were nuts.
Season 4, Cliffhanger:
The healthy, nerve-wracking Season 4 ended in havoc, leaving us in a curious dilemma and a cliff-hanger, leaving fans craving more for the upcoming sequel, that is, Part 2. The season ended with a heated rivalry between Marleyan Warriors and Survey Cops, who shed blood, sweat and tears in a thirst to claim victory.
Plot Synopsis for Part 2:
Eren’s fellow troops resolve how Eren has come to walk a sinful way and a questionable path. Amid this, Gabi and Falco are seen fighting their internal troubles over the depicted ‘Devils’ of Heaven.
Season 4 Part 2 returns with a much bolder Honor, who has always been heroic and supposedly the protagonist. We’ll see a shade of gray in him darken as he massacres innocent lives to get something unattainable with the alliance of his half-brother, Zeke.
Fan theories:
Fandom theories have further assumed that Eren is merely pretending to have teamed up with his brother, Zeke, while planning a masterful battle to kill humans and titans alike.