‘Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)’ attacks HBO Max in Mexico with its three animated films that summarize the first season

hbo max continues to add anime to its catalog in Mexico and now it will be its turn ‘attack on Titan’, one of the most popular anime in recent years. Starting today we will get three anthology animated movies that can be options for those who do not want to consume the first season.

The ‘Attack on Titan’ movies available on HBO Max in Mexico are:

Attack on Titan: Scarlet Bow and Arrow (2014)

“In a world ravaged by giant anthropomorphic creatures called Titans, a young man becomes humanity’s only hope for freedom.”

Attack on Titan: Wings of Liberty (2015)