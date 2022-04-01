Attack Twitter Review: Netizens have a mixed reaction to John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline starrer

John Abraham has been creating waves in the industry of later courtesy of his recent release Attack: Part 1. The action entertainer, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Boman Irani in the lead, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The makers had created the right amount of buzz with the intriguing trailers of Attack and fans have been looking forward to the release. And while the movie has hit the theatres today, it has opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

To note, social media has been abuzz with tweets sharing views on the action entertainer. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, “@TheJohnAbraham Just saw Attack… Very very entertaining.. World class Action and Visual Effects… Fast paced and engaging.