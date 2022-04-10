attracted to pure controversy

An old Boca coach held his head when he watched key leaders appear for the first training session of the week as a sign of support in times of crisis. He knew that if they had to support him it was because he was being targeted. Jorge Bermudez is one of three members of the Football Council who were in concentration for a meeting on Friday due to team problems and who publicly supported Sebastian Battaglia at Linears on Saturday. And the latter result, coupled with a goalless draw against Velez with controversy over a lack of VAR interference, didn’t help halfway: he needed to be prepared for Libertadores on Tuesday to avoid a new-and-increasing crisis. needed.

See also