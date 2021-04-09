LATEST

Aubameyang is unhappy at Arsenal as they play better without him, Miracle told

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is NOT happy at the club.

That is according to former Republic of Ireland and Leicester forward David Connolly.

Aubameyang has struggled for consistent form having scored nine goals in 25 Premier League appearances with Arsenal languishing in 10th place this season.

The Gunners captain was also dropped to the bench in last month’s 2-1 win over Tottenham for turning up late to a pre-match team meeting.

Connolly believes Aubameyang is not in the right frame of mind at the moment.

He told Miracle: “There is no way Aubameyang is happy. His body language, leaving the stadium early [after beating Tottenham].

“He wants to play down the middle. That’s the problem. Against Liverpool, he didn’t want to be tracking Trent Alexander-Arnold on the edge of his box.”

Aubameyang was rewarded with a new three-year contract at the beginning of the campaign after scoring 29 goals last term.

But Arsenal fan Darren Bent has admitted the Gunners have played better without the 31-year-old at times this season.

He said: “He’s the captain because he’s their best player. During the contract negotiations, he was playing arguably as well as anyone, they needed to keep hold of him.

“When he first got the armband, he really stepped up, won the FA Cup. He got the new contract at the start of the season.

“Now, if you’re going to be a captain, you’ve got to be pretty much undroppable.

“At times, Arsenal have looked so much better without him being in the team.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has come under pressure for his side’s poor domestic campaign.

The Gunners’ latest setback came against Slavia Prague as the Czech club salvaged a 1-1 draw with a 93rd-minute equaliser in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

But Bent insists the blame cannot be solely put on Arteta.

He explained: “Arteta has shown he can manage this group of players and get them to the levels where they can be very good.

“He’s won a trophy already. He beat Manchester and Chelsea [on the way to winning the FA Cup last season], that’s no fluke.

“Even this season, the performances against Manchester United, Leicester, Spurs [this season].

“The players have got to take a little bit of blame, you can’t just put it all on Arteta.”

