Auckland doubles win $8.5m Lotto Powerball

An Auckland couple woke up to a dream come true Sunday, winning $8.5 million with Lotto’s Powerball First Division.

The couple said they chose a Powerball ticket on MyLotto ahead of Saturday’s draw, never foreseeing how the decision would be life-changing.

This comes after another Aucklander won $28m in the lotto’s Powerball draw late last month.

Read more:

* Lotto: Lucky Auckland’s grandmother claims $28 million prize

* ‘Absolutely buzzing’: Wellington couple talk about $8.5 million lotto win

* $42 million lotto draw won by single player



The man said he and his wife were lying in bed on Sunday morning when they checked their email and saw a Lotto New Zealand man saying he had a prize to claim on MyLotto.

“I’d never received an email like this before, so immediately changed…