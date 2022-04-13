Auckland ready for Oranges, but not for the rest of NZ – experts

As New Zealand moves to the less-restrictive orange traffic light setting at midnight, Professor Michael Baker says he would have preferred that only post-peak Auckland stepped down.

This means that the capacity limits and seating requirements at locations will be removed, while the isolation period of seven days for positive cases will remain in place.

Although masking will no longer be mandatory in schools and many other settings, it will still apply to certain gatherings and events, near-close businesses such as hairdressers and retail stores.

When visiting cafes, bars or any other hospitality venue, patrons will no longer be required to wear masks when entering and leaving the premises, using the bathroom or making payments.

Workers in public-facing indoor hospitality…