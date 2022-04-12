Auckland soap star landowner Paul Reid left a negative review on Vaccine Pass at the site of his own tenant Whammy Bar

Asked whether he was anti-vaccine or anti-mandate, Reid didn’t give a definitive answer, telling Newshub: “I don’t really like labels.”

But he described Vammi Bar’s decision to keep the vaccine pass requirement “discriminatory,” saying he was opting to exclude certain members of the public.

“The alt-left scene, which includes so much whammy, it celebrates inclusivity, diversity, acceptance. [But] Looks like it doesn’t apply when people don’t want to have a needle in their arm.”

Anderson could only laugh when he heard that Reed had called Whammy an ‘alt-left’.

“No such thing,” he scoffed.

“We are anarchists and socialists of the old-school tradition of self-organizing, caring for others. However, we live within the capitalist nightmare that we…