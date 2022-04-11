Auckland weather forecast and traffic for April 12, 2022

Season

Stormy weather will knock in Auckland on Tuesday as Cyclone Philly approaches.

A strong wind warning has been issued for the area, along with a warning of heavy rain.

According to Aucklanders, there is a chance of rain and cloudy morning mate serviceAhead of bad weather since evening.

Jason Dorde / Stuff Wind and rain are forecast on Tuesday evening as Cyclone Philly is expected to reach Auckland on April 13 and 14. (file photo)

South-easterly winds gusting to 120 kmph will move into a gale over the exposed areas.

Read more:

* Severe weather expected as pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly approaches

* Cyclone Philly may hit New Zealand next week near New Caledonia



Thunderstorms from the southwest can reach 130kmh – possibly up to 140kmh on Aotea (Great Barrier Island).

Cyclone Philly will travel east…