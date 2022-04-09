Auckland wins $8.5 million lotto prize, city’s third Powerball win this year

The third Aucklander to win the Powerball this year has been lucky enough to pull $8.5 million out of Saturday night’s lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold through the lotto’s online platform MyLotto. The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball and $500,000 from First Class.

Saturday night’s winner is the fourth Kiwi to win a big with the Powerball in 2022 and comes less than two weeks after the Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million with the Powerball.

He is the third Powerball winner in Auckland this year after winning $21 million in January.

A second man also won the First Division, taking home $500,000. That winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a Canterbury player.

Read more:

* Sex workers jailed for duping three elderly men out of more than $250,000

* why…