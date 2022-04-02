Audience praises ‘comedy genius’ Barry Humphries

Saturday Kitchen viewers were delighted to see Barry Humphries on the show today (April 1).

The comedian – best known for playing Dame Edna Average – had fans in a frenzy as he proved to be a handful for host Matt Tebbet.

Barry, 88, was hailed as a “comedy genius” for his dry humor by those watching the BBC One show at home.

And his cheeky behavior – which included taking out his phone at one point – also saw him praised for ‘causing havoc’.

Saturday Kitchen viewers applauded Barry Humphries on the TODAY show(Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen guest Barry Humphries wreaks havoc today

Barry was clearly in great form since the opening moments of the Saturday morning cooking show.

As Matt introduces the show’s guests to all of them…