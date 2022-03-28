Audience reaction to Regina Hall’s Oscars 2022 COVID test joke

Yes, Oscar went there.

Oscar co-host Regina Hall noted that Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards were being held amid a pandemic. But this was no ordinary COVID joke.

Claiming that some essential COVID test results were lost, Hall said he would require some attendees to do some emergency testing backstage.

“Don’t worry, it’s only a few people,” Hall said. “So when I call your name, I just need to come with you.”

He then called on stage some “completely random” people, including Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Simu Liu, who needed a “deep PCR” test.

“It’s easy,” she insisted. “I’m going to wipe the back of your mouth with my tongue.”

