AUG vs KOL Live Score Today’s Match German Bundesliga 2021 FC Augsburg vs FC Koln, 23 April

The subsequent soccer match of German Bundesliga 2020-21 is able to begin between the astonishing groups FC Augsburg (AUG) dealing with off FC Koln (KOL) on Saturday, twenty fourth April 2021. The match goes to be performed at WWK Area, Augsburg. Each the staff are eagerly ready to win this match on their account and the hustle amongst the viewers is creating one other stage of hype. Each the groups are enjoying impartial up to now and struggling to get a excessive place on the standings and this match is basically necessary for each groups. Amongst each the groups, AUG has a fairly excessive likelihood to win this match.

AUG VS KOL Dwell Rating

AUG VS KOL Match Particulars

Match: – AUG VS KOL

LEAGUE: German Bundesliga – 2020-2021

DATE- twenty fourth April 2021, Saturday

TIME- 12:00 AM IS

VENUE- WWK ARENA

FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Match Preview

Within the upcoming match of this league, the groups are dying to defeat one another and received the title of the winner of this match however this match shouldn’t be going to be straightforward for each the staff to win. If we glance upon the place of the staff FC Koln (KOL) the staff attained the seventeenth place on the standings and the entire matches they performed up to now on this league are 30 matches and the matches they received are 6 in numbers and the defeats are 16 matches and draw of 8 matches and of their account, they’ve 26 factors. Their profitable is relatively very a lot low and as a substitute of constructing profitable they made defeats.

Within the final match, the staff performed towards the staff RB Leipzig (LEP) finish the sport on a profitable word by scoring 2 objectives. However earlier than this profitable the staff KOL misplaced the match towards the staff Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The final 5 earlier matches type of the staff KOL is like D L L L W. Although the final 5 types of the staff will not be spectacular they managed to win the final match which is giving an indication of their dedication with a view to win the upcoming matches.

FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Playing11

FC Augsburg (AUG):

André Hahn

Ruben vargas

Alfred Finnbogason

Daniel Caligiuri

Mads Pedersen

Rani Khedira

Carlos Gruezo

Reece Oxford

Felix Uduokhai

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw

Rafal Gikiewicz

FC Köln (KOL):

Marius Wolf

Dominick Drexler

Ondrej Duda

Kingsley Ehizibue

Jannes Horn

Ellyes Skhiri

Jonas hector

Sava-Arangel Cestic

Rafael Czichos

Sebastiaan Bornauw

Timo Horn

FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Match Prediction

Let’s speak in regards to the staff AUG who has presently attained the eleventh place on the standings. The staff AUG performed 30 matches up to now and received 9 matches together with the defeats of 15 matches and 6 draw matches. The whole factors they scored within the league are 33 in numbers. The staff AUG misplaced the final match they performed towards the staff Eintracht Frankfurt and draw one other match towards the staff Arminia Bielefeld. The final 5 earlier matches type of the staff AUG is like L W L D L. The staff is enjoying poorly and if they’ll play this sport in the identical method they’ll lose this sport as nicely. They’ve to return with a brand new technique.