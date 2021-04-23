ENTERTAINMENT

AUG vs KOL Live Score Today’s Match German Bundesliga 2021 FC Augsburg vs FC Koln, 23 April

Avatar
By
Posted on
AUG vs KOL Live Score Today's Match German Bundesliga 2021 FC Augsburg vs FC Koln, 23 April

The subsequent soccer match of German Bundesliga 2020-21 is able to begin between the astonishing groups FC Augsburg (AUG) dealing with off FC Koln (KOL) on Saturday, twenty fourth April 2021. The match goes to be performed at WWK Area, Augsburg. Each the staff are eagerly ready to win this match on their account and the hustle amongst the viewers is creating one other stage of hype. Each the groups are enjoying impartial up to now and struggling to get a excessive place on the standings and this match is basically necessary for each groups. Amongst each the groups, AUG has a fairly excessive likelihood to win this match.

Contents hide
1 AUG VS KOL Dwell Rating
1.1 FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Match Preview
1.2 FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Playing11
1.3 FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Match Prediction

AUG VS KOL Dwell Rating

AUG VS KOL Match Particulars

  • Match: – AUG VS KOL
  • LEAGUE: German Bundesliga – 2020-2021
  • DATE- twenty fourth April 2021, Saturday
  • TIME- 12:00 AM IS
  • VENUE- WWK ARENA

FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Match Preview

Within the upcoming match of this league, the groups are dying to defeat one another and received the title of the winner of this match however this match shouldn’t be going to be straightforward for each the staff to win. If we glance upon the place of the staff FC Koln (KOL) the staff attained the seventeenth place on the standings and the entire matches they performed up to now on this league are 30 matches and the matches they received are 6 in numbers and the defeats are 16 matches and draw of 8 matches and of their account, they’ve 26 factors. Their profitable is relatively very a lot low and as a substitute of constructing profitable they made defeats.

Within the final match, the staff performed towards the staff RB Leipzig (LEP) finish the sport on a profitable word by scoring 2 objectives. However earlier than this profitable the staff KOL misplaced the match towards the staff Bayer 04 Leverkusen.  The final 5 earlier matches type of the staff KOL is like D L L L W. Although the final 5 types of the staff will not be spectacular they managed to win the final match which is giving an indication of their dedication with a view to win the upcoming matches.

FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Playing11

FC Augsburg (AUG):

  • André Hahn
  • Ruben vargas
  • Alfred Finnbogason
  • Daniel Caligiuri
  • Mads Pedersen
  • Rani Khedira
  • Carlos Gruezo
  • Reece Oxford
  • Felix Uduokhai
  • Jeffrey Gouweleeuw
  • Rafal Gikiewicz

FC Köln (KOL):

  • Marius Wolf
  • Dominick Drexler
  • Ondrej Duda
  • Kingsley Ehizibue
  • Jannes Horn
  • Ellyes Skhiri
  • Jonas hector
  • Sava-Arangel Cestic
  • Rafael Czichos
  • Sebastiaan Bornauw
  • Timo Horn

FC Augsburg (AUG) VS FC Koln (KOL) Match Prediction

Let’s speak in regards to the staff AUG who has presently attained the eleventh place on the standings. The staff AUG performed 30 matches up to now and received 9 matches together with the defeats of 15 matches and 6 draw matches. The whole factors they scored within the league are 33 in numbers. The staff AUG misplaced the final match they performed towards the staff Eintracht Frankfurt and draw one other match towards the staff Arminia Bielefeld. The final 5 earlier matches type of the staff AUG is like L W L D L. The staff is enjoying poorly and if they’ll play this sport in the identical method they’ll lose this sport as nicely. They’ve to return with a brand new technique.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
49
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
47
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
44
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top