Aung La N Sang vs Reinier de Ridder II now set for ONE on TNT IV

Aung La N Sang

ONE on TNT IV is receiving a serious overhaul with the primary occasion image just some days out from the cardboard. The ONE Championship broadcast partnership with TNT continues into Wednesday with yet one more high quality card emanating from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A rubber match for the sunshine heavyweight championship was initially mapped out. This was between reigning champion Aung La N Sang and long-time rival Vitaly Bigdash. Bigdash is out of the image now however N Sang will nonetheless step into the ONE Circle with a well-recognized foe within the coming days.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported the next, “ONE gentle heavyweight champ Aung La N Sang is not going to defend his title towards Vitaly Bigdash subsequent week, I’m advised. As a substitute, it is going to be N Sang vs. Reinier De Ridder 2, sources say. De Ridder submitted N Sang in October to win N Sang’s MW title and is now coming for his second belt. Bigdash failed considered one of his COVID assessments in Russia and has thus been compelled to withdraw, per sources.”

ONE on TNT IV

N Sang vs de Ridder II represents a right away rematch from the pair’s preliminary contest.

The undefeated middleweight champion de Ridder appears to be like to keep up his spotless file. In addition to keep at bay the problem of the previous divisional kingpin and Sanford MMA product in N Sang.

Aung La N Sang appears to be like to get again to the win column after having a seven-fight win streak snapped. He now has an opportunity at redemption and a possibility to even up his sequence with de Ridder.

Conversely, Reinier de Ridder has an opportunity to go 2-0 over one of many greatest stars in ONE Championship and underscore to any remaining doubters that the primary contest was not a fluke.

Who do you see rising victorious on this championship rematch at ONE on TNT IV?

Dylan Bowker

I’ve been enamored with fight sports activities for so long as I can keep in mind. I’ve hosted MMA speak exhibits Lights Out and Pure Battle Radio with featured company like Jens Pulver, Roy Nelson, Miesha Tate, Mark Coleman, and extra. I’ve been an MMA broadcaster for XFFC in addition to BTC and have completed play by play commentary on stay pay per view on GFL in addition to FITE TV. I’ve offered written, audio, and video content material masking a few of the greatest MMA promotions like Rumble within the Cage, Unified MMA, and King of the Cage. I’ve labored as a sports activities leisure persona for over 5 years and given play-by-play or featured promotions of KSW, ONE Championship, TKO, and Invicta FC. My work will be discovered within the USA At the moment Sports activities affiliate MMA Torch, Cageside Press, MMA Sucka, and Liberty Multimedia.

