Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sakina asking the tailor to take their clothes measurement first. Shanti asks Tailor to take their measurement first. They argue. Shanti and Sakina argue. The tailor faints and falls down seeing their argument. Noorjahan says it seems he died. Brij says he is alive, asks someone to bring water. Bachchan comes to Mirza. Mirza tells that he is planning to celebrate grand Eid, so that he can kick him out. He asks if you have prepared well. He boosts about his preparation and says his Eid will be very grand. Bachchan says only time will reveal. Later he tells Shanti that he will go to Allahabad to get money from the jeweller. Shanti says she will ask Mishra to send money. Bachchan says he will bring money. Shanti asks if you will return surely.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan