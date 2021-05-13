ENTERTAINMENT

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sakina asking the tailor to take their clothes measurement first. Shanti asks Tailor to take their measurement first. They argue. Shanti and Sakina argue. The tailor faints and falls down seeing their argument. Noorjahan says it seems he died. Brij says he is alive, asks someone to bring water. Bachchan comes to Mirza. Mirza tells that he is planning to celebrate grand Eid, so that he can kick him out. He asks if you have prepared well. He boosts about his preparation and says his Eid will be very grand. Bachchan says only time will reveal. Later he tells Shanti that he will go to Allahabad to get money from the jeweller. Shanti says she will ask Mishra to send money. Bachchan says he will bring money. Shanti asks if you will return surely.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan

I started writing as a hobby. It turned into a fledged out career fortunately. I love reading novels and creative arts. I’m very committed and give my best to my work.

Related Items:

Most Popular

85
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
46
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
29
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top