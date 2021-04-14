Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shanti and Sakina leave their home – TMT Updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Shanti calling her youngsters. Sakina greets her. Shanti asks how is she? Sakina says she is feeling leg ache after work. Shanti asks what did you make? Sakina says Namak ka dalya. She asks what did you make? Shanti says yellow rice khichdi and tells that even she is aware of to make simply khichdi. Sakina says competitors with me. Shanti says my husband requested me to make meals such as you. Sakina says I informed that I can cook dinner for you, however from will I get love such as you. Shanti asks if she had cooked all of the meals. Sakina says he took the meals to make Bittu style. Shanti goes inside and asks her husband to make Bittu tastes her tiffin first.

Mirza and Mishra sit someplace. They get upset that their wives had cooked meals for Bittu and Pappu. Mishra says we now have the primary proper on the meals made by our wives. They only odor it. Mishra says we will style it, else it will be insult of our wives. Mirza says even I can’t insult my spouse. He says lets style it. They couldn’t management and finishes the tiffin. Mirza thanks the God. Mishra says if our wives come to know that we completed the tiffins then they’ll kill us. Mirza asks him to do one thing. They arrive to the highway aspect cart store and will get their tiffins crammed. Then they go with out paying the cash. Bittu and Pappu are ready to eat tiffin. They start consuming and provides marks to the meals gadgets. Bittu asks for the tea with out sugar. They depend the marks and inform that each get 15 marks. Mirza and Mishra insist them to pick both one. Pappu tells that they shall choose Shanti, as she is not going to allow us to enter house. Bittu tells that it is vitally troublesome to inform who cooks greatest. Mishra asks why don’t you inform? Pappu says we are going to toss the coin and say. Mishra says 500 Rs is wasted. Shanti and Sakina serve the meals to their husbands. Pappu involves Sakina and tells that the dishes have been tasty and says the dishes title. Sakina says I didn’t ship this. Shanti additionally says the identical. Dhaba man comes there and says Mishra ji forgets to provide me cash. Shanti will get offended.

Mishra asks Dhaba man to take cash from Mirza. Sakina pays the cash and tells Mirza that she goes to her mayka. Shanti asks the children to handle her youngsters. The children get completely happy and tells that they’ll take pleasure in. Shanti asks them to not go away papa even for a minute and goes. Mirza tries to cease Sakina and emotionally blackmails him. The children ask who will feed us. Sakina says your Abba. Mirza says who will feed me? Sakina says Dhaba is there, you’ll be able to have meals there. Mirza asks her to stroll on his lifeless physique. She walks away from there. Noorjahan asks him to do the work. Mirza and Mishra sit on the terrace. Mishra says our wives have left us. Mirza says praising another person’s spouse is unhealthy. Mishra blames Mirza. Mirza blames Mishra then. They suppose how one can deal with the children now. Mirza says our unhealthy time begins now.

