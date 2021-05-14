Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mirza makes Mishra family’s Eid celebration memorable

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Shanti asking Bachchan where was he? Bachchan says he got busy. Shanti says Mirza Bhaijaan told that you was sitting on the grass, and shows the video sent by him. Bachchan gets upset on Mirza. Shanti asks him to come for shopping and asks him not to sleep in the bathroom. Bachchan thinks to take loan from someone. He calls Gupta ji, who asks him to give 25000. Bachchan pretends as if he couldn’t hear and ends the call. Shanti asks him to take bath fast and come. Bachchan thinks Didi will not leave me. Sakina is taking Mirza to shopping. Noorjahan asks him to bring lipstick. Mirza asks where will you go applying it. Noorjahan asks if there is any age limit for the application of the lipstick and says even she kept fast and will celebrate eid. Shanti comes out and compliments Sakina. Sakina also compliments her and tells that she is going for shopping. Mirza says he is going to the janpath market. Sakina says after buying clothes for charity, we will go to mall. Mirza says yes, to get fresh air. They leave. Shanti asks bachchan to come for shopping. Bachchan tells that he has decided not to celebrate Eid, as the good intentions is what they matters. Shanti asks what are you saying? Bachchan calls tailor and asks him to give clothes for Diwali and not for Eid. Shanti is shocked. Tailor calls bachchan and tells that there is no guarantee of him till Diwali. Bachchan asks him to stay alive till Diwali. Tailor says he will fight with death for 2000 Rs. Mirza and Sakina come back home. Bachchan tries to break the bet with Mirza, but the latter is in no need of listen. Mirza then asks why he wants to cancel the bet and reminds his words. He asks if there is any problem? Bachchan asks what? Mirza says you might have kept your money in some jeweller and the latter escaped. Bachchan says so you knew it. Mirza asks who will leave from haveli, you or me. Bittu thinks I will handle Mirza, Bachchan will leave. Noorjahan and Brij talk to each other while having tea, about who will leave the haveli. He says he will miss haveli’s bathroom. Noorjahan says she blames herself for not stopping Mishra and Mirza fight, and fears that she might have stay in Shanti’s mayka after vacating haveli. She says we shall celebrate Eid happily and tomorrow we will decide who will leave. Brij asks her to pray for his stomach problem. She gives him medicine and says she brought it for him.

Mirza, Sakina, Noorjahan and kids come to the balcony and see the moon. Mirza says Mishra family must have slept. Next morning, Bachchan sees all the kids wearing new clothes and playing. He calls Tailor and asks why did he send the clothes? Tailor says you had sent money with the boy, so I have sent the clothes. Bachchan says I…Tailor says else I had got some time with the angels.

Bachchan asks Inaam about Shanti. Inaam says she has gone out for Eid Shopping with Sakina. Bittu comes there and wishes happy eid. Mirza comes there and greets Bachchan. Bachchan says its ok. Shanti comes home and tells bachchan that she has done shopping with the money sent by him through Guddu. She says she got everything from Janpath Bazaar. Mirza recalls telling Sakina that bachchan’s money is taken away by the jeweller and that’s why Shanti bhabhi and kids shall not feel bad and shall celebrate Eid the same way like us. Fb ends. Bachchan tells Shanti that he didn’t send her money, and that their enemy has sent the money. He tells that all his money was taken by the jeweller and escaped. Shanti regrets for her behavior and asks Mirza why did he do so much for them? Mirza says Eid means to involve someone else in our happiness. Sakina says we are Mishra and Mirza, but humans. Bachchan says you made me emotional. Shanti asks Sakina to love and fight with them. Bachchan thanks Mirza for saving from the humiliation and wishes him Eid Mubarak. Mirza says even Eid Mubarak to you. He stops seeing the partition line. Bachchan and Shanti walk past the line and wish Mirza and Sakina, a happy Eid. The kids get happy seeing the 8th wonder. Noorjahan and Brij laughs. They sit to have food together. Brij says it is good that your enmity have ended. Inaam says Bachchan and Abbu will not fight now. Mirza says I am tired of fighting. Bachchan says you are aged. They taunt each other.

Update Credit to: H Hasan