Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mirza and Mishra hire an actor to bring their wives back – TMT Updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace

The Episode begins with Mirza and Mishra’s youngsters get up their respective fathers. Yaar tum shaadi mat karna performs……Mirza and Mishra begin working, cooking, serving to their youngsters prepare to high school, serve them meals and so forth. They discover it troublesome to handle the family chores. Noorjahan taunts Mirza for not giving breakfast to her until afternoon. Mirza asks why are you taunting me as taunting Sakina. They blame one another as their wives go away from there. Paro goes from there. Mirza and Mishra cease her. Paro tells that she won’t work as they don’t respect their wives. Mirza and mishra inform that Paro shouldn’t be loyal to anybody. Paro says simply as Sakina and Shanti return, I’ll return too and can meet you after the break. Mirza and Mishra perceive her plan.

The helpers of Mirza and Mishra’s retailers reward Shanti and Sakina, as poison and knife. Mirza involves his tea store and asks the helper to present him a tea. Mishra involves his Pan store and asks the helper to make pan. Helper says I got here to know that bhabhi went to mayka. Mishra says divorce is bound this time. Mishra scolds him. Helper asks Mirza if Sakina left house. Mirza asks him to go to his home and sweep and wipe the ground. Mishra says then wash the utensils too. Helpers go to scrub the utensils. Mirza tells that there isn’t a option to be seen. They meet an actor and inform him that they are going to give him platform to sharpen his appearing abilities. The actor tells that the work is troublesome. Mishra and Mirza provide to present him cash and asks him to indicate his expertise to their youngsters. Paro will get Sakina’s name and she or he tells her that children are having a troublesome time and so forth. Shanti asks Paro to take a look at her home. Paro tells that her youngsters are getting stale meals and so forth. Shanti and Sakina ask her to maintain eye on their home.

Bittu involves Mishra’s home whereas Pappu goes to Mirza’s home. Mirza tells that his spouse will divorce him. Noorjahan tells that if God had given her a cook dinner relatively than son, then she would have gotten atleast meals. Brij tells bittu that her son gave him khadi roti. The actor comes there and tells that she got here to make meals right here, and asks what to cook dinner for you. Pappu asks what does she do? If she makes meals or do mujra. He asks her to take away her veil. Mirza says I’ve referred to as her to make meals for us and asks her to go.

Later the actor involves Mishra’s home. Bittu asks her to indicate her face. Mishra asks why? He asks bittu to go. He calls his youngsters and tells that she is Jalebi aunty and can make meals for you all. The youngsters demand so many dishes. The actor thinks she’s going to order the meals and the invoice will likely be paid by Mirza and Mishra. She tells that she’s going to make Gujiya for Noorjahan and Hakka Noodles for Brij dada ji. Mirza and Mishra get tensed. Shanti tells Paro that she’s going to come house, as her youngsters are misery. Paro tells that Mishra ji has left the practice and likewise the character. She tells concerning the veiled woman in the home. Sakina talks to Paro. Paro additionally tells {that a} burqa clad girl is wooing him and something can occur at anytime. She tells that they’re enjoying yeh tera ghar yeh mera ghar…

Mirza and Mishra assume that they’ve spent quite a lot of time and the whole lot is dependent upon Paro now, as she’s going to make concern out of nothing.

No Precap.

