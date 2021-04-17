Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sakina and Shanti Return Home – TMT Updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with the actor persevering with to provide the meals to the children which was purchased on-line. The children get glad and inform that she provides them many choices. Brij says he has good khichdi for the primary time. Actor goes to Mirza’s home and wears burqa. She brings the purchased meals to Mirza’s household. The children inform that they are going to be glad if Ammi don’t return. Mirza is shocked. Actor goes to convey Dalya for Mishra and thinks he has a troublesome time dealing with each houses. Mishra involves the store. Bittu asks why is he glad right now. Mishra taunts him and says Shanti went to mayka for her brother’s marriage. Pappu asks Mirza whom is he fooling and says I do know every little thing. Helper asks what’s going on? Mirza asks Pappu to have meals at his dwelling quite than coming to his store for consuming free tea and biscuits. He taunts him. Mishra additionally taunts Bittu and asks him to not take him mild. Helper asks if Shanti Bhabhi went for positive. Mishra scolds him. Pappu says I got here to share your sorrows, however you’re taunting me. Mirza tells that he’s not unhappy, and asks him to go. Noorjahan will get Paro’s name. Paro asks how are you? Noorjahan says you’ve got proven true face of your self simply as Zafar’s spouse went. Paro says she’s going to make meals. Brij says what do you wish to make? Paro says she’s going to convey greens. Noorjahan asks her to take cash and depart. She tells that she has Imarti jaan now. Brij tells that he has jalebi now and asks her to take her cash. Shanti is on the best way. Paro tells her every little thing. Shanti says she’s going to come. Sakina returns dwelling and hears Mirza praising jalebi for her good cooking expertise. Jalebi/actor asks who’s she? mirza says she’s going to go, however it’s a must to deal with the home. Jalebi goes. Sakina asks Mirza if he bought linked to God instantly that he bought so many dishes. Mirza says when God provides, he provides every little thing in amount. She asks about Ammi and youngsters. Mirza says they’re nice. Sakina says she bought late. Mirza says you’re very late, I’m pondering to make second mistake.

The actor/Imarti/Jalebi serves meals to the children and brij in Mishra’s home. Shanti will get upset and shocked. Mishra provides cash to the actor. Shanti says your good days are available 4 days. She scolds him. Mishra asks her to brush the ground. Noorjahan asks Sakina to scrub the ground and tells Mirza that she needs to see him married to Imarti jaan. Sakina is shocked. The children will get upset. Brij asks when did you come? Shanti says when everybody was praising Jalebi. Brij tells that his constipation is solved now on account of Jalebi. Mishra asks her to see if something to be finished. He makes Shanti repent.

They arrive to the store subsequent day and discover the helpers sleeping. The actor comes there and tells that he has proven his expertise, asks them to indicate their expertise and provides the cash. Mirza says now we have paid the payments this time, will provide you with an opportunity subsequent time, you’ve got made us spent a lot in meals. The actor says the results might be unhealthy. Mirza and Mishra return dwelling and discover their wives serving them many dishes. Later Mirza and Mishra sit collectively to have kheer made by their wives. Their wives come and ask how is sheer/kheer. They inform that they’ll’t say. Their wives ask them to return inside.

