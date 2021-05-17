Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Bittu distracts Mishra and Mirza family in acting

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Pappu coming to Bittu and tells that Eid is celebrated and you couldn’t vacated the haveli. Bittu says Billu bahabali asked for a month’s time to get the papers ready and has snatched many houses. He says they shall divert them till now. Pappu says I have an idea and asks him to give Mishra and Mirza family a chance to act in film. He thinks to divert them towards acting. Bittu says how to start. Pappu tells that Paro had said that Shanti and Sakina are good dances. Bittu says even we shall trap Mirza in acting. Pappu comes to Shanti and acts to feel pity on her seeing her sweeping the floor. Bittu tells that he came to know that she is a western dancer. Sakina says she has forgotten dancing as she is busy in house work. Pappu tells that he has called Mukesh Ghai from Mumbai. Bittu says I will give a name to your talent.

Mukesh Ghai comes there and tells the story of his film yeh ishq nahi aasaan, tells the story of his film. Mirza says he is also a theatre artiste. Mukesh Ghai says he will take their audition tomorrow and asks for an assistant. Pappu says he will become his assistant. Bachchan introduces himself as Bachchan Trivedi and acts like Amitabh Bachchan. Mukesh tells that he has a Servant’s role which fits him perfectly. He says pack up for today. Shanti and Sakina practice dancing. Sakina feels dizzy. Shanti makes her sit. Sakina tells that she has forgotten dancing due to house work. They praise themselves. Bachchan brings ghungroo for Shanti and tells that it is famous dancer’s ghungroo. Mirza comes there and asks what are they doing? Sakina says we were practicing. Mirza says you don’t need to practice. Sakina says but you need practice. Mirza says wherever he stands, acting starts.

During the audition, Shanti dances first on the song “in ankhon ki masti mein….”. Everyone claps for her. Sakina dances next on the song Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan re. Mukesh says we will pack up today, audition will continue tomorrow. Mirza practices acting. Sakina asks him to practice nicely and says if Mishra comes and gets the role then? Mirza says I will give my best. Bittu practice acting too. Pappu asks him to make the misunderstanding remove from his mind that he is an actor. Bittu tells that when he left Shahensha film then Amitabh Bachchan got it. He tells that the latter never went without waving him bye. Pappu says it is your understanding. Bittu asks him to record him again. He couldn’t act well. Pappu gets upset and goes. Mirza acts like Shakti Kapoor. Mukesh Ghai says next candidate. Mirza asks for a chance. He then acts like Amitabh bachchan. Mukesh Ghai asks him to do something natural. Mirza tells the dialogues which he tells Sakina. Mukesh Ghai says you are selected. Bittu comes to give audition and warns Mukesh Ghai not to dislike his acting. He gives the audition. Mukesh says I will call you later. Bachchan acts like Amitabh Bachchan. Mukesh asks him to act naturally and packs up. Bittu thinks if this shooting stop then what will be my plan for haveli.

Bittu slaps Pappu. Pappu gets angry and thinks to take revenge from him. Bittu also thinks the same.

Update Credit to: H Hasan