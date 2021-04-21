Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mirza and Mishra keep the feast in their house – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Mishra telling Mirza that he’ll open the field as he’s older than him. Mirza says however I obtained extra educated than you and that’s why I’ll open the field. They argue. Brij says I’ll die seeing your argument. Noorjahan asks them to open it. They open it. Mirza picks the e book wrapped within the crimson material. They argue. Mirza asks Mishra to learn the e book. He reads whereas Brij explains that they shall do the responsibility as they’re staying within the haveli. Shanti and Sakina argue. Mishra reads that the folks staying in haveli shall get it coloured, shall gentle the haveli with diyas on diwali and likewise get it repaired every time required. Noorjahan asks him to learn quick. Mishra says they shall have a good time each 10 years and shall maintain the board to make the evils keep away from haveli. They maintain the board. Sakina and Shanti get upset on their husband for losing the cash. Sakina asks him to mortgaged her and her children and get the dawat performed. Mishra says he’ll depart. Shanti scolds him and asks if he has financial institution keys that he’s considering of night jashn. Mirza and Mishra meet and are troubled by their wives. Bittu comes there and asks why are they in rigidity. Mishra asks if he didn’t go to haveli. Bittu asks them to have a good time jashn in haveli. Mishra says they thought, however couldn’t prepare. They rely the dishes they need. Mishra says their finances is 5000. Mishra modifications the menu and asks them to take cash from their wives, as they’d gone to their mayka. He thinks to get haveli earlier than Pappu returns.

Sakina tells Shanti that they used to make 36 dishes for the celebration/feast. Shanti taunts her and praises herself. Sakina taunts her. Shanti tells that she is going to make good dishes to have a good time the jashn. Her son comes there and asks her to make icecream, to not give Gujiya like final time. Shanti sends him away. Sakina says children talks really. Her daughter comes there and asks her to make extra meals, as final time folks torn Papa’s shirt. Sakina scolds her. Shanti says Youngsters say really. Mishra and Mirza come to their wives and inform that they will’t prepare 25000 Rs, as their checklist is dear. Their wives ask them to go and fetch water. Mishra asks Mirza to do emotional blackmail. Mirza agrees. Mishra brings milk and offers to her. She thinks if he’ll ask for the boon. He emotionally blackmails her to provide cash and exhibits her piggy financial institution. Mirza talks to the jeweller and asks about promoting his engagement ring. Sakina scolds him for attempting to promote his ring gifted by her father. She says she has different means and brings cash saved within the kitchen packing containers. She provides him cash and asks him to maintain the ring safely.

They maintain the feast for the neighbors. Neighbors have the meals. Noorjahan asks Brij to have one thing. He says he takes ajwain in order that he can eat something. Shanti and Sakina taunt one another for his or her garments. Somebody brings presents and offers to them. They argue and ask Paro to maintain.

Bittu calls Mirza who asks him to return from again door. Bittu provides them envelope. They handover meals packets to him and ask him to not refuse. Bittu will get indignant.

No Precap.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan

I began writing as a passion. It become a fledged out profession happily. I like studying novels and artistic arts. I am very dedicated and provides my greatest to my work.

