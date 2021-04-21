Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Bittu joins hands with paro and Kudelal for the ghost drama – TMT Updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Sakina telling Shanti that that they had referred to as 20 folks, however 50 got here. Shanti says each visitor introduced 4 folks with them. Sakina says the items have been small. Shanti says they obtained massive items. They argue over the items. Paro comes there and asks why are they arguing? Shanti asks why did she come late? Paro says she’s going to do her work. Shanti says your Servant has carried out all of the work. Paro asks whom? Shanti tells that Mishra ji has clear all of the utensils since 7 am. Sakina says even her husband clear the ground since 6 am and wipe it too. She says they shall settle her cash. Shanti asks her to take her cash tomorrow and go away. Paro says she’s going to do all of the work. Shanti asks her to depart.

Bittu Kapoor and the actor hear a narrative from reporter in regards to the haunted home. They inform that no one is staying there since 8 years. Bittu tells somebody that he will likely be comfortable when he bites Mishra and Mirza. The visitor at his home asks for tea. Paro brings tea and tells that she is born to get insulted. Bittu asks who has insulted you. Paro says Shanti and Sakina insulted her. Bittu sends the visitor to get pan. Paro says she is thrown out of haveli right now and can take revenge. Bittu asks her to do as he mentioned. He says if he will get the haveli then he’ll give her a room within the haveli. Paro says she desires higher ground room. Bittu asks her to do as he mentioned.

Mishra tells Mirza that he couldn’t have meals correctly throughout the feast. Mirza asks do you need to eat somebody now. An actor comes there and sits. Mirza scolds him for giving empty envelope after consuming twice. Actor tells that he didn’t know that they couldn’t feed anybody. Mishra says we invited you by mistake, didn’t know that you’ll eat for per week. Bittu calls Actor Physician Koodelal and provokes him for revenge. He then calls Paro and asks her to apologize. He provides an concept to her, that the household shall assume that the haveli is haunted. Paro involves Shanti and Sakina and inform that she has carried out a giant mistake and Mishra and Mirza must work attributable to her. She emotionally blackmails her. Sakina and Shanti rent her once more and ask her to get again to work. Paro calls Bittu and says she has reached haveli. Bittu asks her to do as he mentioned. Paro says she desires higher aspect of haveli. Bittu says I’ll see all the things. He asks Physician koodelal to do his work. Paro cleans the roofs. Mirza asks her to wash the roof and likewise her thoughts. Paro asks shall I say one thing? Mirza asks what?

Paro asks why britishers pic is stored right here and says your father’s pic shall be right here. Mirza hangs his father’s pic. Sakina asks him to depart some place for another pic. Noorjahan says she is speaking about my pic. Paro clicks the pic and sends to Shanti. Shanti asks Mishra to hold his mom’s pic. Mishra hangs his mom’s pic. Paro thinks britisher’s pic will likely be used to scare the folks. Paro involves Shanti and tells that Mishra stored hand on her shoulder. Shanti says Mishra ji isn’t at dwelling and asks her to go dwelling. Paro acts as seeing somebody within the kitchen and tells Shanti. Shanti asks if she has gone mad and tells that there’s no one right here. Paro acts and goes. Shanti thinks what has occurred to her. Paro involves Sakina and tells all the things. She tells that there’s something in haveli. Shanti says she has gone mad. Sakina asks her to go and do work. Physician kude lal talks in Mirza’s voice asking for tea. Sakina thinks whose voice was it? Paro says Mirza isn’t at dwelling. Physician kude lal says begum. Mishra and Mirza snicker after which they see go well with in air. They hug one another and assume that home is haunted. Bittu thinks very quickly they are going to vacate the home. Physician Kude lal says they eyed my meals. Paro says that is my revenge.

No Precap.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan