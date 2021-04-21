Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mirza and Mishra seek Bittu’s help – TMT updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Sakina asking if ghost actually exist. Shanti says sure, Mirza and Mishra are ghosts…Sakina laughs. Shanti asks her to not flip when ghost calls us 3 occasions. Sakina asks what you’ll do if ghost comes within the member of the family avatar. Shanti says she’s going to hit the ghost with tawa. She tells that she is Shanti Mishra. Paro involves Sakina and scare her. Sakina asks what did you apply in your face? Paro says face pack and tells that she has referred to as her thrice. Sakina will get afraid. Later Paro and Kudelal scare Shanti and Mishra. Then they scare Sakina. The children get afraid and go with out having breakfast. Shanti sings tune. Mishra asks if she is okay. Shanti says if she will get time then she’s going to discuss love. Mishra says he has to do home work and shall go to work. Shanti says you’ll not go at present, tells that she’s going to sweep the ground at present.

Mirza is about to brush the ground. Sakina stops him and says she’s going to do the work, asks him to see her and really feel good. Mirza says he’ll go to buy. Sakina stops him and says youngsters and Ammi aren’t at residence. Shanti wipes the ground and makes Mishra sit on the couch. Mishra doubts considering why Shanti is a lot silent. Mirza thinks if the ghost got here as Sakina and runs away from there. Mishra additionally goes to the store. The Servants of Mirza and Mishra’s retailers inform them that they don’t need haveli ghost to return to them. Mirza says BBC will need to have made this information viral. Mishra questions them and watch the information by BBC. Mirza and Mishra suppose to deal with Aashiq and Majnu. Mirza tells Aashiq and Majnu that after their demise, they need to deal with the retailers. The Servants agree on their situation that they shall not contact them. Mirza says if neighbors come to learn about haveli. Bittu comes there and asks about haveli. Mishra says since we banned your entry, ghost entered. They ask him to assist him. Bittu says you’ve got insulted me. They apologize and ask for assist. Bittu tells that he’ll name the tantrik to their home. They agree. Brij provides lemons and chillies to Shanti and tells that it didn’t flip pink. Shanti involves the kitchen and takes knife from Paro, cuts the lemon. She finds the lemon pink inside and will get shocked. The faux tantrik comes there. Bittu asks him to behave properly. The faux tantrik asks for juice and so on. Bittu asks him to return to level. The faux Tantrik fake to speak to ghost and says Mishra has to go away the haveli else need to sacrifice himself. Bittu asks him to do as Baba says.

Bittu brings one other faux Baba to Mirza’s home and asks him to get ghost mukti from the haveli. The faux Baba eats all of the dishes saved infront of him and holds Mirza’s neck. Bittu asks him to not overact. The faux Baba tells that Mirza has to go away the haveli proper now. Bittu thinks he’ll make them vanish and can enter the haveli.

