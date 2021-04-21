Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: The ghost truth is exposed – TMT updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with the children asking Shanti to offer them meals. Shanti asks them to bear starvation for tonight and says if we’re alive then have meals all life. Mishra asks her to deliver morning meals for them. Shanti asks him to go and produce meals. Mishra thinks he’s caught with witch since a few years. Mirza tells Sakina that he’ll deliver water from kitchen. Sakina doesn’t let him go. Noorjahan asks him to get caught along with his spouse. Mishra tells his youngsters that he’ll deliver one thing for them from the kitchen. Mirza additionally goes to get water and Noorjahan’s stuff from her room. Paro retains one thing within the kitchen, whereas Kudelal tells in mic asking them to offer glasses of blood. They run to their wives and household. Bittu asks Kudelal to shock them as soon as once more. Mishra and Mirza inform their households that they shall be alive for the evening after which will see. All of them look exterior and discover the ghost standing and demanding 2 glasses of blood. All of them run inside the home. Shanti and Mishra get up and discover their youngsters able to go to high school. The children ask for cash to have breakfast. Mirza wakes up and finds his son leaving for varsity. Shanti and Sakina attempt to cease their husbands from going to their retailers, being afraid of ghost. Mishra asks Shanti to not get afraid of ghost. Sakina asks Mirza to consider third child. Mirza says ghost need me and never you and leaves for the work. Bittu asks Mirza and Mishra to quiet down his cash earlier than leaving. Mishra says we’re pondering to go, however not but. Mishra says I didn’t see individuals such as you, who needs to make your youngsters as feed to the ghosts. He asks them to go to their inlaws house.

Sakina washes utensils with Shanti and talks about ghosts after which about present. Sakina finds a mirrored image and will get scared. Noorjahan throws garments on Sakina to clean it. Sakina washes garments and goes inside to get the clip. Noorjahan thinks she shall maintain the garments for drying. Sakina comes again and thinks ghost took it. Shanti asks her youngsters to not fear and says nothing will occur to me. The children inform that they’re strolling collectively for their very own safety and asks Shanti to offer them one thing to eat. Shanti says she’s going to make in someday. Mishra comes there and asks her to pack her luggage, else they won’t see tomorrow. Mirza asks Sakina to pack her luggage and says they are going to go. Brij and Noorjahan refuse to go. Brij says he’ll face the ghost. Noorjahan additionally refuses to depart haveli.

Mirza and Mishra assume to speak to the ghost. They assume that their dad and mom aren’t supporting them. Mirza says we will gentle the final candle and name the ghost right here. Mishra lights it and asks him to name the ghost. Mirza and Mishra name the ghost. Kudelal thinks to shock them. He comes infront of him and calls for 2 glasses of blood. Mishra and Mirza inform that they’ve saved the meals for him. The kudelal asks him to pack the tiffin. They’re afraid to go to the kitchen. Kudelal says meals will get chilly and asks them to show, says he can have the meals. Whereas he sits to have meals, the pretend cranium falls down. Mishra and Mirza flip and discover Kudelal consuming the meals and posing because the ghost.

