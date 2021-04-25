Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shanti and Sakina demand smart TV – TMT updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Sakina, Noorjahan and children watching the TV and it immediately stops working. The children ask Sakina to get it changed by the Sensible TV. Mirza comes there. Sakina tells him concerning the youngsters’ demand. Mirza asks his son Inaam to see what occurred to the TV? The children ask him to alter. Noorjahan says she doesn’t like his spouse and likewise the TV introduced by her. Sakina pats on the TV and it switches on after which off. Brij can be getting the TV repaired, however the mechanic suggests him to purchase a brand new one. Mishra scolds him for the suggestion. Shanti asks why did Mechanic come right here? Mishra says he got here to restore the TV. Shanti panics and asks what has occurred to my TV. Brij tells that Mechanic steered us to purchase a brand new one and provides this one to somebody. Shanti says that is the primary TV of the neighborhood. Mishra tells that Shanti’s life is on this TV. Shanti argues.

Mirza and Mishra come to the store. Somebody asks for the tackle whereas he’s carrying TV. Mishra refuses to inform him. Mirza says you probably did proper. Mishra says who has purchased it? He says our wives shall not know, if they modify their thoughts then we will’t purchase TV from native market. Shanti opens the door, and the man asks her concerning the broom, which she makes use of. Shanti tells that she is aware of the makes use of of broom and asks him to go. The man goes to Sakina’s home and asks if she makes use of Udta Panchi broom. Sakina asks him to go. The man thinks whom to offer this TV and thinks of the quantity written within the receipt. Mirza comes house. Sakina tells that she couldn’t watch Swati’s third marriage right now on TV. Mirza asks if anybody might be so fortunate? Sakina says she was speaking about TV serial. Mirza asks shall I convey good TV. Sakina refuses. Mishra will get a improper quantity and tells that he’ll swap off his quantity. He asks the place are the children? Shanti says youngsters went to look at good TV. Mirza flirts along with his spouse and asks if he isn’t good? She asks him to maneuver. He laughs and goes. Paro will get a name and tells that she will’t come to work right now, as she bought it in udhta panchi jhaadu scheme. Shanti says okay. Paro then calls Sakina and tells her the identical factor. Sakina will get upset.

Shanti asks Mishra to purchase Udhta Panchi Broom and tells that Paro had introduced brooms for them, and bought good TV in scheme. Mishra says Paro is intelligent. Shanti says when you had introduced the brooms, then we might have gotten good TV. She says we could have two TVs now. Mishra says we are going to modify with this TV.

Sakina tells Mirza that Paro bought the brand new TV. Mirza says what to do, I provided to purchase, however you’re keen on your TV. Inaam tells Mirza that Paro mausi bought the primary good Television and she or he advised that chudail ki cheekh movie is coming right now. Mirza says what’s a giant deal? Inaam says if Paro mausi don’t come then who will do the home work. Mirza asks him to seek out out concerning the TV’s cash. Inaam says 31000. Mirza will get shocked.

Shanti calls the carpenter and asks him to make a giant desk to maintain the large TV. Her son tells that it shall be hanged on the wall. The carpenter asks the place is the large TV although? Shanti says she’s going to purchase. The carpenter says he buys scrap TV too and provides to offer 200 Rs. Shanti says she don’t need to promote it. She tells that she needs to hold the good TV on the wall and will probably be very huge within the neighborhood. Carpenter says okay, name me after you purchase it. Mishra comes house. Shanti asks him to convey good Sensible TV then Paro’s TV. Sakina tells Mirza that in her mom’s home, there was 4 TVs. Mirza says you don’t watch a lot. Sakina refuses to speak to him and tells that she shall get TV, greater than Paro’s TV and shall come first than Mirza household. Mishra and Mirza get tensed.

