Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mirza and Mishra manage to save their haveli – Telly Updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 2nd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Mirza and Mishra telling Banke Bulldozer that the real owner is the other one. Banke Bulldozer says let me do the work. They tell that they got Maharani’s letter just now. Banke Bulldozer asks did you get mad and tells that he came to inspect all the havelis of the locality as Banne Miyan’s haveli fell down. Mirza and Mishra asks if he didn’t come to demolish the haveli. Banke Bulldozer tells that Queen’s orders were dismissed when britishers left India and the mental Asylum was build on Noor Manzil. Mirza and Mishra get happy and think how to inform their family members. Banke Bulldozer comes out and tells that this haveli can stay for 100 years. Mirza and Mishra rejoice. Banke Bulldozer says this was good to be mental asylum. Mishra says Kaju wala is ready to give money and our family is ready to count the money. Mirza thinks what to do. Shanti asks Mishra to get the advance from Kaju wala. Mishra says he is calculating. She asks the kids not to go to school as they will go to English school. She plans to buy car and big mansion. Her daughter breaks a cup. Shanti asks her kids to break all the things and says they will give the stuff to charity or scrap merchant. She asks Mishra to give his shop to Majnu, his helper and opens a big shop instead. Majnu asks what will you do. The kids come there and tell that they have broken TV, Fridge, and other stuff. Brij comes there. mishra asks the kids to ask what to do with him, as he is also old.
Sakina tells Mirza that she is thinking to send all old stuff to poor. Mirza says washing machine was bought 2 weeks ago. Sakina says it is old now. She asks if Mishras are getting the same price like them. Mirza says yes. Sakina asks him to buy a more big car and mansion. Majnu imagines Mishra begging infront of him and refuses to give him money. Mishra scolds and beats him. Mirza comes there and says they don’t know what to do, as their wives and Bittu are troubling them. Pappu comes there and asks them to take money from Kaju wala. Mirza and Mishra tell that their family is not agreeing to leave the haveli. Pappu says kajuwala will make kaju kattli out of you two. Mishra calls their helpers and asks if they can handle their shops if something happens to them. The helpers tell that they will handle their homes and wives. Mishra and Mirza beat them and think to inform their wives.
Mishra comes home. Shanti asks where is the money? She asks if it is deposited in the account. Sakina also plans to buy a bungalow in sharing with Shanti. Mirza tells her everything. Mishra tells his wife too. They tell their family together and tell that they thought about them, but later they come to know that the haveli is strong and can stay till their 4 generations. Noor jaha and Brij tell that though they are two families, but one. Shanti and Sakina think to handle Bittu and Pappu at different times. Later Shanti feeds food to Bittu and apologizes to him if she has done any mistake. Bittu asks why did you call me for lunch? Brij says you have thought about us. Mishra asks for the haveli. The kids divert Bittu’s attention and take his mobile. Shanti makes her son write message to kaju wala and then delete it. They send message to Mirza also. Mirza reads the SMS and pretends to hide it. Pappu asks what is the message? Mirza shows the message to Pappu. Pappu and Bittu get angry on each other. Mishras provoke Bittu while Mirza provoke Pappu. They both go out of the haveli and begin fighting and arguing. Shanti and Sakina hug. Mishra and Mirza hug. Then they look on.
No : Precap.
Update Credit to: H Hasan