ENTERTAINMENT

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mirza and Mishra manage to save their haveli – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
H Hasan |

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 2nd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Mirza and Mishra telling Banke Bulldozer that the real owner is the other one. Banke Bulldozer says let me do the work. They tell that they got Maharani’s letter just now. Banke Bulldozer asks did you get mad and tells that he came to inspect all the havelis of the locality as Banne Miyan’s haveli fell down. Mirza and Mishra asks if he didn’t come to demolish the haveli. Banke Bulldozer tells that Queen’s orders were dismissed when britishers left India and the mental Asylum was build on Noor Manzil. Mirza and Mishra get happy and think how to inform their family members. Banke Bulldozer comes out and tells that this haveli can stay for 100 years. Mirza and Mishra rejoice. Banke Bulldozer says this was good to be mental asylum. Mishra says Kaju wala is ready to give money and our family is ready to count the money. Mirza thinks what to do. Shanti asks Mishra to get the advance from Kaju wala. Mishra says he is calculating. She asks the kids not to go to school as they will go to English school. She plans to buy car and big mansion. Her daughter breaks a cup. Shanti asks her kids to break all the things and says they will give the stuff to charity or scrap merchant. She asks Mishra to give his shop to Majnu, his helper and opens a big shop instead. Majnu asks what will you do. The kids come there and tell that they have broken TV, Fridge, and other stuff. Brij comes there. mishra asks the kids to ask what to do with him, as he is also old.

Sakina tells Mirza that she is thinking to send all old stuff to poor. Mirza says washing machine was bought 2 weeks ago. Sakina says it is old now. She asks if Mishras are getting the same price like them. Mirza says yes. Sakina asks him to buy a more big car and mansion. Majnu imagines Mishra begging infront of him and refuses to give him money. Mishra scolds and beats him. Mirza comes there and says they don’t know what to do, as their wives and Bittu are troubling them. Pappu comes there and asks them to take money from Kaju wala. Mirza and Mishra tell that their family is not agreeing to leave the haveli. Pappu says kajuwala will make kaju kattli out of you two. Mishra calls their helpers and asks if they can handle their shops if something happens to them. The helpers tell that they will handle their homes and wives. Mishra and Mirza beat them and think to inform their wives.

Mishra comes home. Shanti asks where is the money? She asks if it is deposited in the account. Sakina also plans to buy a bungalow in sharing with Shanti. Mirza tells her everything. Mishra tells his wife too. They tell their family together and tell that they thought about them, but later they come to know that the haveli is strong and can stay till their 4 generations. Noor jaha and Brij tell that though they are two families, but one. Shanti and Sakina think to handle Bittu and Pappu at different times. Later Shanti feeds food to Bittu and apologizes to him if she has done any mistake. Bittu asks why did you call me for lunch? Brij says you have thought about us. Mishra asks for the haveli. The kids divert Bittu’s attention and take his mobile. Shanti makes her son write message to kaju wala and then delete it. They send message to Mirza also. Mirza reads the SMS and pretends to hide it. Pappu asks what is the message? Mirza shows the message to Pappu. Pappu and Bittu get angry on each other. Mishras provoke Bittu while Mirza provoke Pappu. They both go out of the haveli and begin fighting and arguing. Shanti and Sakina hug. Mishra and Mirza hug. Then they look on.

No : Precap.

Update Credit to: H Hasan

H Hasan |

I started writing as a hobby. It turned into a fledged out career fortunately. I love reading novels and creative arts. I’m very committed and give my best to my work.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
527
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
509
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top