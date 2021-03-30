ENTERTAINMENT

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Pappu and Bittu get the Queen’s orders summon – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
H Hasan |

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Mishra’s wife making the kids ready for the school. She asks him to make tea. Mishra asks if I am deaf, why are you shouting. Shanti asks him to make tea fast. Mishra says ok, I am going. Shanti and her kids ask him to make tea, breakfast and lunch. She asks him to do work fast as he has to go to shop too. He gives her tea and says sometimes he feel that he shall give away the haveli to Mirza. Shanti asks him not to think of doing this. She asks him to finish the work fast. He says if you want me to work then why did you keep Servant? Shanti says her maid is a complete newspaper and gives her news of the entire neighborhood. Bittu plans to make haveli turn into City mall. Paro asks them to get her Mobile Recharge done and give them information about the Queen’s orders. They read.

Mirza looks at his wife and smiles. He tells that when british had given this haveli to my father, there were many Servants. His wife tells that you are alone enough for the cleaning. She asks him to wash the utensils too. Noor jahan tells that his wife Sakina didn’t make food until now and she understands everything. She sends him to the shop. Bittu and Pappu call Mishra and Mirza and asks them to listen to them. They ask them to say and says if they are free then can handle their shops. Pappu and bittu show him Queen’s orders report. Mirza says I had torn it. Mishra is tensed. They ask them to co-operate. Mirza and Mishra blame each other as the letter/order went in wrong hands. Mirza says I Pray all day that you get ruined and burn in the hell. Mishra says even I pray that you are kicked out of the haveli. Mirza says how to tackle their wives now. Mishra gets an idea. He acts in the night and tells that Amma came in my sleep and asked me to take you to some other house. Shanti says Amma was in my sleep now and asks him to sleep. Mirza comes to his wife and tells that he is very sad, and wanted to get a kothi/palace for her and separate rooms for ammi and kids. His wife asks from where you will get money. He says this haveli. Sakina asks him to go and handle the shop.

Mirza and Mishra come to Bittu and Pappu. Pappu says now see what they do. He comes to Sakina and tells that someone died with his first wife when the haveli fell down. Sakina asks if nobody is alive. Pappu says his second wife and kids are alive and asks Sakina to think about selling the haveli. Noorjahan scolds him and asks him to go. Pappu comes to Shanti. Shanti tells that she can think of selling haveli, but her heart don’t agree. Pappu asks her to think.

Later Sakina comes to Mishra and tells whatever Pappu told. She says Pappu told about making complex on this haveli’s land. Mishra says I will not leave him. Sakina also tells Mirza about whatever Pappu had said. Mirza and Mishra come out and hear their mother and father fighting over not leaving the haveli.

No Precap.

Update Credit to: H Hasan

H Hasan |

I started writing as a hobby. It turned into a fledged out career fortunately. I love reading novels and creative arts. I’m very committed and give my best to my work.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top