Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Pappu and Bittu get the Queen’s orders summon – Telly Updates

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Mishra’s wife making the kids ready for the school. She asks him to make tea. Mishra asks if I am deaf, why are you shouting. Shanti asks him to make tea fast. Mishra says ok, I am going. Shanti and her kids ask him to make tea, breakfast and lunch. She asks him to do work fast as he has to go to shop too. He gives her tea and says sometimes he feel that he shall give away the haveli to Mirza. Shanti asks him not to think of doing this. She asks him to finish the work fast. He says if you want me to work then why did you keep Servant? Shanti says her maid is a complete newspaper and gives her news of the entire neighborhood. Bittu plans to make haveli turn into City mall. Paro asks them to get her Mobile Recharge done and give them information about the Queen’s orders. They read.
Mirza looks at his wife and smiles. He tells that when british had given this haveli to my father, there were many Servants. His wife tells that you are alone enough for the cleaning. She asks him to wash the utensils too. Noor jahan tells that his wife Sakina didn’t make food until now and she understands everything. She sends him to the shop. Bittu and Pappu call Mishra and Mirza and asks them to listen to them. They ask them to say and says if they are free then can handle their shops. Pappu and bittu show him Queen’s orders report. Mirza says I had torn it. Mishra is tensed. They ask them to co-operate. Mirza and Mishra blame each other as the letter/order went in wrong hands. Mirza says I Pray all day that you get ruined and burn in the hell. Mishra says even I pray that you are kicked out of the haveli. Mirza says how to tackle their wives now. Mishra gets an idea. He acts in the night and tells that Amma came in my sleep and asked me to take you to some other house. Shanti says Amma was in my sleep now and asks him to sleep. Mirza comes to his wife and tells that he is very sad, and wanted to get a kothi/palace for her and separate rooms for ammi and kids. His wife asks from where you will get money. He says this haveli. Sakina asks him to go and handle the shop.
Mirza and Mishra come to Bittu and Pappu. Pappu says now see what they do. He comes to Sakina and tells that someone died with his first wife when the haveli fell down. Sakina asks if nobody is alive. Pappu says his second wife and kids are alive and asks Sakina to think about selling the haveli. Noorjahan scolds him and asks him to go. Pappu comes to Shanti. Shanti tells that she can think of selling haveli, but her heart don’t agree. Pappu asks her to think.
Later Sakina comes to Mishra and tells whatever Pappu told. She says Pappu told about making complex on this haveli’s land. Mishra says I will not leave him. Sakina also tells Mirza about whatever Pappu had said. Mirza and Mishra come out and hear their mother and father fighting over not leaving the haveli.
No Precap.
Update Credit to: H Hasan